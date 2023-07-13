RIYADH — Saudi Arabia has welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution on religious hatred and bigotry in the wake of a Qur’an-burning incident in Sweden.



UNHRC adopted on Wednesday a resolution “countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence.”



Saudi Arabia affirmed that the adoption of the draft resolution — which came after a strong demand from the Kingdom and a number of countries around the world — is an embodiment of the principles of respect for religions and cultures and a promotion of human values guaranteed by international law.



The Kingdom said that it will continue all its efforts in support of dialogue, tolerance and moderation, rejecting all destructive acts that seek to spread hatred and extremism.

