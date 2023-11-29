RIYADH — The hosting of the Expo 2030 in Riyadh represents an opportunity to share Saudi Arabia's rich heritage, deep-rooted history, and cultural diversity with the world.



It aims to showcase the present and future economic, social, and developmental growth, presenting creative and enriching experiences to millions of visitors from around the globe.



The International Bureau of Exhibitions announced on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia won the bid to host the exhibition from October 2030 to March 2031.



The Saudi bid received 119 votes from member countries in a secret electronic ballot during the 173rd General Assembly of the Bureau in Paris, defeating South Korea (Busan) and Italy (Rome).



Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan emphasized that the Expo would serve as a significant global platform to share the authentic culture and astonishing diversity of Saudi Arabia across various cultural sectors.



He said that the world's confidence and choice of Riyadh for Expo 2030 reflect the leadership's support and empowerment for the bidding file.



The world also acknowledged the country's progress and development under an inspiring national vision led by a great leadership and ambitious people.



Prince Badr highlighted Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage and established international standing, promising to present a unique and historical version of the Kingdom through Expo 2030.



He noted that in 2030, Saudis would celebrate inspiring achievements in realizing the goals of Vision 2030, showcasing one of the greatest national transformation stories in the 21st century.



He pointed out that Expo 2030 visitors would witness an unprecedented version of the exhibition in its 179-year history, experiencing Saudi culture's values of hospitality, warmth, and welcome.



The event builds upon Riyadh's rich history of cultural forums and artistic expressions.



Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb expressed gratitude for the unlimited support from the Saudi leadership, making Riyadh's victory a tangible reality.



He highlighted the Kingdom's readiness to host and organize such a large-scale international event, aligning with its commitment to global cooperation, communication, and finding solutions to global challenges.



Al-Khateeb described Riyadh's hosting of Expo 2030 as an unparalleled opportunity for the world to witness the creativity and development in various fields, explore the diverse beauty of Saudi destinations, and contribute to the development of sustainable tourism.



He emphasized the event's role in making Riyadh a global tourist destination and solidifying the country's position in hosting prominent global events.



Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir emphasized that Riyadh's selection for Expo 2030 is a deserved and historic win, affirming the Kingdom's international stature and the global community's trust.



He credited the success to the leadership's efforts, including Crown Prince's continuous oversight of the advanced nomination file, reflecting the world's broad view of the country.



Al-Jubeir said that 2030 would be a special year for the Kingdom, celebrating a different version of Expo and showcasing Saudi Arabia's heritage, security, peace, progress, and development.



He highlighted that the Kingdom doesn't just anticipate the future but lives its promises and sees its brilliance.



Minister of State and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) Ibrahim Al-Sultan expressed the Kingdom's joy in hosting this historic event, representing one of the world's oldest and largest events.



He highlighted that Riyadh is ready to present an exceptional Expo experience under the theme "The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow," reflecting the achievements and lessons learned from the unprecedented transformation journey of Vision 2030.



In the same context, Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, stressed the importance of hosting Expo as one of the world's most influential cultural and economic events.



He emphasized that it signifies the Kingdom's international standing and its commitment to enhancing international relations by hosting global exhibitions and celebrating the cultural and creative diversity of participating countries.



Riyadh Expo 2030 is expected to be a unique platform to unite efforts and address global challenges in various fields.



It will showcase 226 pavilions for countries, international organizations, and non-official entities spanning 6 million square meters north of the capital, while expecting around 40 million in-person visitors and approximately 1 billion virtually.



