RIYADH — Saudi Arabia welcomed on Monday the United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip during the holy month of Ramadan, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Saudi Arabia hoped that the resolution would lead to a permanent and sustainable ceasefire, as well as to the release of all hostages, compliance by the parties with their obligations under international law, and an expansion of the scope for the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in the entire Gaza Strip apart from enhancing their protection.



The Kingdom reiterated that the international community must shoulder its responsibility to stop the aggression of the Israeli occupation forces on civilians in the Gaza Strip. It emphasized the necessity of ending the suffering of the Palestinian people and providing them hope.



Saudi Arabia also underlined the need to enable Palestinians to obtain their rights to live in safety and self-determination through a reliable and irreversible path to establish their Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and that is in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international resolutions.



It is noteworthy that the UN Security Council called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, after the US did not veto the measure in a shift from its previous position. The council also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It is the first time the Security Council has called for a ceasefire since the war began in October after several failed attempts

