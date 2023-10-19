BEIRUT — Saudi Arabia's embassy in Lebanon has clarified its close monitoring of the ongoing developments in the southern region of Lebanon.



In light of the situation, the embassy has called upon all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and promptly depart Lebanese territory if currently present.



Additionally, the embassy has urged Saudi citizens in Lebanon to exercise vigilance, caution, and avoid areas witnessing gatherings or protests until their departure.



Emphasizing the importance of continuous communication, the embassy has stressed the need for citizens to reach out in case of any emergency, with heartfelt wishes for the safety of all.



The embassy has provided contact information for citizens to reach out in case of emergency situations, highlighting its commitment to ensuring the well-being of Saudi nationals in Lebanon.

