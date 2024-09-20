Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has announced the immediate ban of pagers and walkie-talkies for passengers flying from Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) in Beirut. The airline made the announcement on its social media platforms following a directive from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon.

In a statement, Qatar Airways said: “Effective immediately: Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights. The ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice.”

Earlier today, in response to explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies linked to recent cyber attacks, the Lebanese Director General of Civil Aviation implemented a ban on carrying such devices onboard aircraft, according to state media.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

