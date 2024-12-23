RIYADH — Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Bar Association Dr. Walid Al-Samaani said that the Ministry of Justice will soon work on a comprehensive review and development of the Saudi legal system.

"This is aimed to empower the profession, rely more on the legal practitioner, facilitate access to legal services, and keep pace with legal and societal developments in the Kingdom. The review of the legal system will be carried out in partnership with the Saudi Bar Association," he said while inaugurating the Saudi Lawyers Conference in Riyadh on Sunday. The two-day conference is organized by the Saudi Bar Association under the slogan "Developments in the Lawyers and Legal Consultations Sector."



The minister hailed the remarkable developments witnessed by the Kingdom in legislative and legal fields under the Saudi Vision 2030, thanks the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



Al-Samaani said that the legal system in the Kingdom has gone through developmental stages under the leadership of the Crown Prince. "Perhaps the most important of which is specialized legislation as the legal profession is at the forefront of the aspects and fields covered by development at this stage," he said. "The legal profession is one of the broadest professions, and is indispensable in all work, whether purely legal or mixed administrative work between the two sides, and the lawyer is the most flexible cadre and therefore the cadre that can be used most in various judicial processes," he said.



The minister noted that reliance has become greater on the lawyer and the legal profession, especially these days, and will increase in the future, with the diversity of work and development that the Kingdom is going through. Regarding future judicial projects and initiatives related to lawyers, the minister confirmed that renewing a lawyer's license will be automatic and will not take more than 15 days from the date of submitting the completed application. "This will empower and support lawyers and facilitate their practice of the profession," he added.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi Lawyers Conference highlights the future of the legal sector in light of legislative developments in the Kingdom, and highlights the impact of professional and qualifying developments in raising the efficiency of the local legal environment, and improving the business and investment environment.

