SHARM EL-SHEIKH — 600 million trees are to be planted by 2030, the CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC) Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulqader stressed.



Dr. Al-Abdulqader made the remarks during participation in a session accompanying the Saudi Green Initiative forum that is being held in Sharm El-Sheikh.



He stated that planting 600 million trees come among the center's initiative to plant 10 billion trees around the Kingdom, in partnerships with the government, private and third sectors.



He added that the center has launched a project under the name of (Local Trees Genome) which aims to study the genetic characteristics of local plants and trees, and also utilizing from the technology to collect the rainwater and spread seeds by using drones.



Preserving the existing ecosystems is an important step within Saudi Arabia's Afforestation Project, he confirmed.



Dr. Al-Abdulqader pointed out that the project of planting 10 billion trees around the Kingdom is considered as one of the biggest projects around the world, and it will greatly affect in reducing carbon emissions naturally.



Dr. Al-Abdulqader said that the societal response in Saudi Arabia with the initiative of planting 10 billion trees was huge, as 70,000 volunteers participated in the (Let's Make it Green) campaign that was launched by NCVC in partnership with the government, private and third sectors.



We have a great opportunity to improve and preserve the vegetation cover here in Saudi Arabia, which would reflect positively on the quality of life, and supports the economy through eco-tourism or attracting the investors after the expansion of the establishment of parks, Dr. Al-Abdulqader confirmed when asked about his vision for the future of the "Green Saudi Initiative" during the next 20 years.

