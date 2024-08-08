Riyadh - In collaboration with The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), HALO Space, will conduct its next test flight in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in September.

This upcoming test flight will feature HALO Space's real-size prototype capsule, Aurora, which will ascend to 30 kilometers above the Earth's surface.

The primary objective of this mission is to rigorously validate the integrated operation of all critical systems developed over the past three years.

Alberto Castrillo, Chief Technology Officer of HALO Space, stated, "This mission is designed to meticulously validate all the critical systems we’ve been developing for the past three years. The dates and location were set to ensure the reliable operation of our equipment and safe conditions for the teams that will be on the ground operating the flight."

Ensuring Safety and Compliance

The Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has been working with and supporting HALO Space since the beginning of the year, overseeing preparations for the test flight.

Mr. Frank Salzgeber, Acting Deputy Governor for Space Sector at CST, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that "Along with its regulatory mandate, CST is also undertaking an enabling role within the civil Space sector, through fostering innovative business models, promoting Space exploration activities, and supporting joint efforts with relevant authorities to develop Space sector."

Carlos Mira, CEO of HALO Space, said, "Collaborating closely with both private and public institutions to adopt safety standards and certification procedures is key to our mission. Our collaboration with CST underscores our commitment to creating the safest near-space flight experience possible."

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

