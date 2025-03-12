RIYADH — The Saudi Space Agency signed an agreement with Korea Aerospace Administration (KASA) on Tuesday in Riyadh to enhance bilateral cooperation in the space sector.



The agreement included jointly implementing activities and programs in deep space technologies, manned space flight programs, launching satellites and their payloads, building capacities in space science and engineering, and exchanging knowledge and expertise in advanced space applications.



The two countries aim to cooperate in space activities by facilitating the exchange of information and technologies, building national competencies and developing capabilities, and enhancing research and technical development in this vital sector. The agreement will contribute to creating an attractive investment environment in the space sector, which will support the development of the space economy and enhance the position of the two countries on the international scene.



Vice Chairman and CEO of Saudi Space Agency Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi stressed that the agreement comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia's ongoing efforts to enhance international cooperation in the space sector. He noted that the agency believes in the importance of global partnerships, which represent a fundamental pillar for achieving progress in space technologies and developing the space economy.



