RIYADH — The Ministry of Interior conducted nationwide inspection campaigns between February 13 and February 19 to enforce residency, labor, and border security laws, recording 21,222 violations across the Kingdom.



The violations included 13,202 related to residency laws, 4,911 involving border security, and 3,109 labor law infractions.



Authorities also apprehended 1,376 individuals attempting to enter the Kingdom illegally, of whom 40 percent were Yemeni nationals, 58 percent were Ethiopians, and 2 percent were of other nationalities. Additionally, 86 people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally.



Law enforcement officials detained 22 individuals for transporting, sheltering, and employing violators, emphasizing the government’s strict measures against those facilitating illegal residency and border crossings.



Currently, 40,519 expatriates—36,213 men and 4,306 women—are undergoing procedures to ensure compliance with regulations.



Among them, 30,874 were detained and instructed to contact their embassies or consulates to secure proper travel documentation, 3,910 were directed to make departure arrangements, and 10,170 were repatriated.



The Ministry of Interior reiterated its warning that anyone facilitating illegal entry, transportation, sheltering, or providing assistance to violators faces up to 15 years in prison and fines of up to SR1 million. Additionally, vehicles and properties used in such offenses may be confiscated. The ministry classified these offenses as major crimes warranting arrest.



Authorities urged the public to report violations by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and 999 or 996 in other areas of the Kingdom.

