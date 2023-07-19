DOHA — Saudi Arabia participated in the second Quintet Meeting on Lebanon, which was held in Doha, Qatar.



The advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers Nizar Al-Aloula chaired the Kingdom's delegation that participated in the quintet meeting that included Qatar, Egypt, USA and France.



During the meeting, they discussed the need for the Lebanese government to expedite the process of implementing the presidential elections.



The countries have also discussed specific options regarding taking actions against those who try to obstruct progress in this field.



They have confirmed the importance of conducting several economic reforms toward Lebanon and its people, as well as affirming commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and independence.



The group stressed the need for judicial reforms and applying the rule of law, specially regarding the investigation of the explosion of Beirut port 2020.



It is important to urge the leadership in Lebanon and all the Lebanese parties to take an immediate action to overcome the current political impasse.



Lebanon's government must implement the decisions of the United Nations Security Council, relevant international agreements and resolutions, including those issued by the League of Arab States, the group stated.



It is also important to adhere to the National Accord Document (Taif Agreement), which guarantees the preservation of national unity and civil justice in Lebanon.



It is noteworthy that the Saudi delegation included Prince Mansour Bin Khalid Bin Farhan, Saudi Ambassador to Qatar, and the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bin Abdullah Bukhari.

