RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's embassy to Yemen has issued about 850,000 work visas and 350,000 family visit visas to Yemenis since 2018, according to Saudi Ambassador in Sanaa Muhammad Saeed Al-Jaber.



Al-Jaber made the remarks on his official Twitter account, indicating that the visas issued since mid-2018 included Yemenis from all governorates in the country without exception.



He noted that this came within the keenness of Saudi Arabia to support the Yemeni people.



Meanwhile, the Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center in Taiz Governorate provided various medical services to 326 beneficiaries in March 2023, as part of the support extended by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).



The center, within the project, has offered 1,201 services, benefiting 67% males and 33% females. while the percentage of displaced persons was 11% of the total beneficiaries.

The center manufactured, installed, and maintained prostheses for 77 patients, which included handing over the prostheses, measuring and maintaining them.

Among the services provided by the center are physiotherapy, which benefited 249 patients who received the services in multiple sessions, in addition to specialized consultations.

This comes as an extension of the humanitarian work provided by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to increase the health sector's capabilities, and its attempt to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

