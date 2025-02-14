Riyadh: Under the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to develop and enhance the efficiency of the security system, with a focus on crime prevention, the Ministry of Interior announced today the establishment of a General Directorate for Community Security and Combating Human Trafficking Crimes, which will operate under the General Directorate of Public Security.



The ministry stated that the newly established directorate will be responsible for combating crimes that violate personal rights, infringe upon fundamental freedoms guaranteed by Sharia law and the Kingdom's legal system, or compromise individual dignity in any way.

Its mandate includes eradicating such crimes, strengthening societal security and safety, dismantling criminal networks, and coordinating directly with relevant local and international authorities to achieve these objectives.