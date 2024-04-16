RIYADH — Saudi Arabia was not involved in intercepting recent Iranian attacks on Israel, according to informed sources speaking to Al Arabiya TV channel.



The sources stressed that there have been no official statements issued regarding Saudi involvement in countering these attacks.



This clarification follows reports by some Israeli news sites that attributed statements to an official Saudi source, claiming the Kingdom's participation in the defensive alliance that responded to the Iranian attacks.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).