RIYADH — Saudi Arabia condemned and denounced in the strongest terms the bombing by the Israeli occupation forces of Al-Fakhoura School of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip.



In a statement published by the Kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it has reiterated Saudi Arabia's total rejection of the systematic targeting of civilians.



It has also renewed Saudi Arabia's demand for an immediate ceasefire, ensuring protection of civilians and relief facilities in addition to those who are working there.



The statement reported that Saudi Arabia stressed the necessity of activating international accountability mechanisms regarding the continuing Israeli violations of international humanitarian law and international legitimacy resolutions.

