The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Makkah, in cooperation with the Pilgrim Experience Program, celebrated the successful conclusion of the Hajj season with a prestigious "Misk Closing Ceremony" on Tuesday. Individuals and organizations who excelled in providing exceptional services to pilgrims were honoured during the ceremony.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah outlined plans for the upcoming Hajj and Umrah seasons. He said preparations for the start of Umrah season on 14th of Dhu al-Hijjah and for Hajj season 1446 AH officially commenced. Dr. Al-Rabiah also unveiled a new platform, "Nusuk Masar," designed to streamline services for worshippers performing Umrah and Hajj. This platform aims to create a unified and efficient experience for all stakeholders involved in serving pilgrims.

For the second year in a row, Hajj Affairs offices, starting from Tuesday, will receive preliminary arrangements documents outlining pilgrim quotas well in advance of the season for better planning and resource allocation, he said.

To ensure consistent quality, service providers will be required to offer three-year contracts, with fixed allocations for camps and catering services bundled into the service package. Additionally, Hajj Affairs offices will be mandated to partner with Ministry of Health-licensed medical providers, guaranteeing comprehensive medical care for pilgrims.

Dr. Al-Rabiah expressed gratitude for the collaborative spirit that made this year's Hajj season a success. He said: "Thanks to Allah, and through the unwavering support of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the close follow-up of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, we were able to have this success”.

He also acknowledged the vital contributions of various sectors, agencies, and international Hajj Affairs offices that collaborate to provide a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all pilgrims.