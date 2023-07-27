Muscat – With the blessings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Royal Court Affairs has begun implementation of a significant sustainability initiative. The organisation is taking its first steps towards adopting electric vehicles (EVs) in alignment with Oman’s zero- emissions strategy and commitment to clean energy transportation.

Nasr bin Hamoud al Kindi, Secretary-General of Royal Court Affairs, confirmed that this shift to EVs mirrors the Royal directives of His Majesty the Sultan, who emphasises the importance of clean energy. It has positive impacts on both the environment and society.

According to Kindi, this measure keeps pace with global transportation trends, aiming to significantly cut carbon emissions and the consumption of fossil fuels.

Kindi explained that the transition to EVs will be a gradual process, subject to ongoing monitoring and evaluation. He also noted the Royal Court Affairs’ plans to instal a series of EV charging points within its units. “This proactive approach will ensure seamless integration of the vehicles into various work sites and cater to the organisation’s operational needs.”

