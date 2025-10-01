Muscat: In a landmark step underscoring its commitment to national strategies for green transformation and reducing carbon emissions, Nama Electricity Distribution Company has signed an agreement with Saud Bahwan Group to integrate electric vehicles (EVs) into its operational fleet.

The initiative aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance operational efficiency, support environmental sustainability, and advance renewable energy use, in line with Oman Vision 2040 and the government’s goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

The first phase will replace a number of conventional operational vehicles with eco-friendly EVs, with pilot operations scheduled to commence in October.

Eng Khalfan bin Nasser al Bartmani, Chief Commercial Officer at Nama Electricity Distribution, said: “This step represents a practical implementation of initiatives aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Through this agreement, the company adopts smart and environmentally friendly mobility solutions that reflect our environmental responsibility and strengthen our readiness to align with national directions and government efforts in sustainability.”

The company plans to gradually expand the scope of the initiative by adding more EVs in multiple phases, eventually covering various operational sites and divisions.



2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

