MUSCAT - Prominent Chinese EV charging solutions provider Gresgying Digital Technology has announced plans to roll out a sizable network of EV charging stations across the Sultanate of Oman in support of the country’s national strategy to accelerate the adoption of green mobility.

Headquartered in Xi’an, Gresgying is described as a global player in EV charging equipment manufacturing. The company will install around 200 charging stations as part of a commitment by Oman-based National Green Mobility Company (NGMC), which recently unveiled the country’s first fully integrated electric mobility platform designed to deliver sustainable transport solutions.

Announcing the planned rollout, Purvis Yang, Area Sales Manager at Gresgying, said: “Thrilled to share Gresgying has signed a national strategic cooperation agreement with Oman's National Green Mobility Company! We're set to build 200 EV charging stations across Oman—an impactful step to boost the nation’s e-mobility infrastructure. This project strongly aligns with Oman Vision 2040 and its Net Zero 2050 strategy, supporting the country’s low-carbon transition.”

Last month, Gresgying was among half a dozen local and international companies that signed agreements with NGMC to support the delivery of the latter’s ambitious green mobility roadmap. The plan envisions the rollout of 500 electric vehicles across Muscat and other governorates in 2026, followed by the launch of a National Research and Innovation Centre in 2027. By 2032, the initiative aims to operate over 10,000 EVs alongside 200 fast-charging stations nationwide.

Looking further ahead, by 2035 the focus will shift to industrial localisation, positioning Oman as a regional hub for the manufacturing and assembly of EV components. The roadmap also includes the local production of charging equipment and the introduction of light mobility solutions such as e-bikes, consolidating the Sultanate’s emerging role as a leader in sustainable transport technologies.

In a statement following the agreement signing last month, Frank Feng, Vice President of Strategy at Gresgying Smart Mobility, noted that Gresgying is exploring the introduction of a smart mobility application in Oman as part of its collaboration with the National Green Mobility Company (NGMC). He explained that the initiative goes well beyond car-hailing services, encompassing a suite of innovative green digital solutions that reflect the Sultanate’s confidence in developing a sustainable and integrated electric vehicle ecosystem.

He added that the partnership is designed to ensure flexibility and efficiency, extending beyond the rollout of EV charging stations to also include studies on the potential establishment of a local charging station factory. Such an investment, he said, would serve as a strong foundation for building a truly integrated and sustainable electric transport system in Oman—demonstrating Gresgying’s long-term commitment to the Sultanate.

NGMC, a joint venture between HK Ventures of Oman and China Middle East Development Group, is targeting investments of around RO 29 million to deliver this roadmap.

Gresgying Digital Technology Co., Ltd. has steadily built a strong international footprint, positioning itself as a major global player in the electric vehicle charging sector. The company operates a major production hub in Nanchong, China, and has established a presence in over 20 countries across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. To date, more than 105,000 Gresgying charging terminals are in service worldwide.

