Based on suggestions, Shahin has been selected to be the official name for the unified national application for charging electric vehicles in the Sultanate of Oman.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) launched a public survey to select the name of the unified national application for charging electric vehicles.

The application will be a unified national platform that includes all electric vehicle charging operators in the Sultanate, under the supervision of the Ministry, and facilitates users' access to all charging services in the Sultanate through a single application. Integrate all operators under one umbrella for a seamless and unified experience.

As the first hydrogen station in Oman was launched this year, MTCIT plans to replace government vehicles with electric ones. There are also plans to implement a green corridors project for trucks powered by hydrogen.

Future expansion of the application will include Gulf countries within the framework of cooperation in the field of green mobility.

The suggested names for the application were EVNet OM - (Electric Vehicle Network Oman), a technical and professional name that reflects the national identity and the unified charging network.NEVO - (National Electric Vehicles Oman) An official and abbreviated name that carries a national and electric connotation, EV-Go OM - (Electric Vehicle Go Oman) - a direct marketing name that reflects readiness and mobility, ECO - (Electric Charges Oman) - a combination of environmental and functional meanings and EV Connect OM - (Electric Vehicle Connect Oman)

The participants in the survey were allowed to give another name suggestion for an app, apart from indicating plans, whether they own an electric vehicle or have any plans to purchase one within the next year.

MTCIT has launched and implemented initiatives and projects towards net-zero emissions in areas such as legislation, governance, investment, and pilot projects.

Achievements have been made in the use of biofuels in public transport, enhancing the infrastructure for electric vehicle chargers with more than 150 chargers installed by the end of 2024, implementing smart systems to reduce emissions, launching pilot hydrogen-powered vehicles, and converting port equipment to electric power. The number of registered electric vehicles exceeded 1,500 in the Sultanate in 2024.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

