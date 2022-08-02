The Global Health Exhibition 2022 in Riyadh in October is expected to attract more than 10,000 people, with the participation of more than 250 companies from 30 countries.

One of the largest forums for healthcare professionals in the kingdom, the three-day event from October 9 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre will be held under the theme of "Transformation in the Healthcare Sector".

Hosted by the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this year’s forum will be organised in person after two years of being held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Variety of opportunities

Global Health Exhibition will provide a variety of opportunities for visitors to meet healthcare professionals, clinicians and policymakers, learn about the latest medical discoveries and trends, network, and explore business opportunities with the global healthcare community.

Several significant investments in the healthcare sector in the kingdom will lead to building a more vibrant and prosperous health economy, providing improved services, greater research opportunities, doing business and delivering care throughout the kingdom by achieving the highest levels of excellence in health care, in line with the foundations and objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Latest healthcare innovations

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said: “The event will allow participants to witness the latest healthcare innovations closely. We look forward to meeting all the participants in person to highlight the most pressing challenges in the healthcare field. We will work together to find solutions to address them through cooperation, support and empowerment.”

The forum will host five conferences, including four Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences such as Public Health, Quality Healthcare, The Future of Medical Laboratories and Radiology. This year's event will include the Leaders Forum, which aims to enable meaningful dialogue between thought leaders and government officials on achieving Saudi Vision 2030, driving digital transformation in the healthcare sector, enhancing access to medicines and technologies, leadership and governance.

The event returns this year to provide an ideal platform for the healthcare community in the region and the world to meet, exchange views and highlight the qualitative transformation witnessed by the booming healthcare sector in the kingdom.

