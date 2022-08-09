The Saudi Ministry of Finance and the Financial Sector Conference have joined forces with Euromoney to host the first in-person Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference since 2019.

Taking place on September 7 in Riyadh, the event will be focused on “The Institutionalisation of Investment and Finance”.

Held under the patronage of Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the Minister of Finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the conference has been launched to bring Saudi and international industry experts, thought-leaders, and policy makers to discuss the latest trends in regional and global financial markets.

With Saudi Arabia now recognized as a burgeoning global hub of innovation and investment, the event provides a unique platform and timely opportunity to explore the Kingdom’s road to recovery — in the wake of Covid-19 — new economic initiatives and their impact on the country, wider region and world.

Steered by Saudi Vision 2030 — an ambitious blueprint for economic and social reform — the Kingdom has set about bolstering its prospects by transforming the national economy. As part of this commitment, Vision 2030 aims to create an environment that unlocks business opportunities, broadens the country’s economic base, and creates jobs for all Saudis. The Kingdom has already made significant progress towards accomplishing these goals, leveraging its unique location and potential to attract more international talent and global investment.

This year’s Euromoney Conference will spotlight these developments and map out further steps that can be taken to fully realise the Kingdom’s potential. The opening keynote address will be delivered by Mohammed Al-Jadaan, who will be joined by an impressive line-up of distinguished local and international speakers.

The lead sponsors of the conference are Citi; Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development; Gulf International Bank; Riyad Bank; Standard Chartered and The Financial Academy. The Capital Market Authority is the event Supporting Body. Real estate advisory services will be provided by Colliers.

The conference’s co-sponsors are Alkhair Capital; BLOMInvest; Kamco Invest and Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company. Knight Frank has been announced as the event’s knowledge partner, Derayah Financial is an associate sponsor and Argaam as its digital sponsor. Sidra Capital will serve as an exhibitor.

