Revenues of 3- to 5-star hotels increased 82.7 per cent to RO185.772mn until the end of December of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

According to the latest figures of National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of hotel guests in star hotels recorded an increase of 33.6 per cent in 2022, compared to 2021, while occupancy rate was 45 per cent, compared to 38.3 per cent in 2021.

GCC citizens were among the top nationalities that visited the sultanate until the end of December 2022, followed by European guests.

The data shows that the number of visitors from the Gulf countries during last year witnessed a significant growth of 304 per cent to 39,689 at the end of December 2022 from 16,340 until the end of December 2021, followed by European guests whose number grew by241.4 per cent to 360,39.

The data also revealed that the number of Omani guests decreased by 14.1 per cent from 814,518 at the end of December 2021, to 699,937 till December 2022.

The number of American guests was 60,148, registering an increase of 165.4 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

