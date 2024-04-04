DOHA: The Meteorological Department has predicted relatively hot weather along the coast for Thursday, accompanied by some clouds. While maritime regions may experience scattered clouds initially, there's a possibility of light rain in select areas followed by clearer conditions.

According to the forecast, coastal winds are expected to predominantly blow from the southwesterly direction, initially at speeds below 5 knots, before shifting to mostly northwesterly to northeasterly directions. Wind speeds may range between 5 to 15 knots, occasionally gusting up to 20 knots in certain areas. Meanwhile, at sea, wind directions are anticipated to vary, predominantly from southwesterly to northwesterly, with speeds ranging between 3 to 13 knots.

Horizontal visibility both on the coast and at sea is projected to fall between 5 to 9 kilometers.

Wave heights are estimated to reach between one to two feet along the coast and one to three feet at sea.

In Doha, the highest temperature expected for the day is 32 degrees Celsius.

Residents and travelers in coastal areas are advised to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe amidst the forecasted conditions.

