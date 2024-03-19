A NUMBER of hotels will be offering Iftar, suhoor and luxurious accommodation packages during Ramadan as part of the ‘Ramadan in Bahrain’ tourism guide launched by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) in celebration of Manama being designated as the Gulf Tourism Capital of 2024.

The campaign, which kicked off yesterday at the Bahrain National Theatre with ‘Manama Nights’, is aimed at allowing visitors and tourists to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of the season through live performances, bazaar, seating areas, food and beverage vendors, and more.BTEA chief executive Sara Buhijji emphasised the authority’s desire to boost tourism throughout the year by launching innovative initiatives and tourism programmes in partnership with the private sector, as well as highlighting Bahrain’s diverse tourist landmarks.She outlined the significance of the guide in serving BTEA’s promotional goals to highlight Bahrain’s intriguing attractions and diverse tourist landmarks.Ms Buhijji pointed out that the Ramadan guide was packed with numerous offerings in tourism, entertainment and hospitality that welcome all tourists, whether families or individuals.“Numerous venues across the kingdom will host entertainment events during Ramadan, including Marassi Galleria, Al Liwan, The Avenues Bahrain, Souq Al Baraha and Seef Mall, Seef District,” said a BTEA statement yesterday.“The audience can also immerse themselves in vibrant cultural spectacles with gergaoun events in all municipalities, as Ramadan nights will be filled with joy and glamorous festivities.

”Bab Al Bahrain will light up with ‘Manama Nights’ on various dates with a range of entertaining activities, from musical performances to traditional games.More events of ‘Ramadan in Bahrain’ include the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (Bahrain Breeders Show) at the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation, ‘Musagaf Evenings’ in Manama Suq, ‘Roast Camp’ at Budaiya Botanical Gardens, ‘Layali Chill’ at Bahrain Bay, and ‘Ramadan Nights’ at District 1 with gergaoun and traditional performances.Meanwhile, 23 hotels that will offer Iftar and suhoor experiences include The Ritz-Carlton Bahrain, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, The Gulf Hotel Bahrain, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain Resort and Spa, Hilton Bahrain, Intercontinental Bahrain, Downtown Rotana Hotel, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea and Spa, Movenpick Bahrain, the Westin and Le Meridien City Centre Bahrain, Crowne Plaza Bahrain, Wyndham Grand Manama, The Merchant House, The Domain Hotel and Spa, The Grove, Dragon Hotel and Resort, Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area, Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort, Golden Tulip Bahrain, Majestic Arjaan by Rotana and Grand Swiss-Belhotel Seef.

Aiming to attract a greater number of visitors to the kingdom, tourists from across the world will also have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive accommodation packages and offers in seven top-of-the-line hotels and resorts: The Art Hotel and Resort, Charthouse Residences, Raffles Al Areen Palace Bahrain, Al Bandar Resort, the K-Hotel, the Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence and Spa and Asdal Gulf Inn.More information on ‘Ramadan in Bahrain’ events and timings are available on BTEA’s official account, Calendar Bahrain, @calendar.bhEvery year, more than 12 million tourists from across the Gulf and other nations experience the best of Bahrain.Last October, Manama was named as the capital of Gulf Tourism for the year 2024 at a meeting of GCC Tourism Ministers held in Oman.

