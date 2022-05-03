Bahrain celebrated Eid Al Fitr in full swing yesterday after two years of subdued festivities due to pandemic restrictions and travel curbs.

His Majesty King Hamad performed Eid prayers at Sakhir Palace Mosque. His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the King’s sons and senior members of the Royal Family also attended.

Dr Shaikh Mohammed Ali Bu Jandal delivered a sermon highlighting the noble values embedded in Eid Al Fitr, namely fraternity, cordiality and compassion.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless His Majesty with abundant health, happiness and long life so as to continue bringing about more achievements to the nation. He also wished the kingdom and its people security, safety, progress and prosperity, under the King’s leadership.

The King exchanged greetings with worshippers, wishing the kingdom and its people, as well as Arab and Islamic nations many happy returns.

Earlier, the King received phone calls from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Al Hassan bin Talal of Jordan.

Meanwhile, families across the kingdom enjoyed the first day of Eid Al Fitr, taking advantage of the holiday to spend time together indoors and outdoors.

Children visited parks and amusement areas. While many families enjoyed their first meal of Eid indoors, others frolicked to restaurants to feast together.

Musical and theatrical performances were held across the country, while markets and beaches witnessed a huge turnout which started several days before the blessed occasion.

Shopping malls and restaurants offering banquet services also witnessed an unprecedented turnout.

