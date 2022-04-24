More than 100 toys have been collected and donated by the Pleasure Riders Team, Bahrain, in association with Al Sajer Travel and Tourism, for the GDN’s ‘Make a Child Happy’ Ramadan appeal.

Organised by the GDN in co-ordination with Maqabah Charitable Society, which first spearheaded the campaign in 1998, the community initiative aims to collect toys, game consoles and video games to distribute to 20,000 underprivileged, orphaned and sick children as Eid Al Fitr gifts.

“We were happy and excited to be a part of this noble cause,” said Captain Umesh.

Colleague Ajith Pillai also highlighted the importance of such gestures and emphasised that it should be ‘a part of our life’ to bring a smile on the faces of children.

A charity ride from Aadhari Park was also organised by the team, under the leadership of Captain Umesh, along with Arun Reguvaran, Ajith Pillai, Prasad, Nitin Renjith, Vincu, Anoop Simon, Arun Gopalakrishnan and Jaison.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).