Generous Pavithra Pushpakaran pulled out all the stops to contribute to the GDN’s ‘Make a Child Happy’ Ramadan appeal.

Organised in co-ordination with the Maqabah Charitable Society, which first spearheaded the campaign in 1998, the holy month initiative aims to collect toys, game consoles and video games to distribute to 20,000 underprivileged, orphaned and sick children as Eid Al Fitr gifts.

“During the festive season, I wanted to give back to the community,” explained Pavithra, an IB student - Year 12 student at St Christopher’s School, Bahrain.

“When I came across the ‘Make a Child Happy; community campaign by the GDN, I felt compassionate towards these children and their hopeful smiles inspired me to take this initiative forward.

“Children are the essence of this country and I was determined to see at least one child smile.

“With the sure support of my family, we expanded this campaign into a large-scale donation.”

The 16-year-old Indian expatriate from Kerala who lives with her parents in Juffair rallied round her neighbours for the good cause and they didn’t let her down.

“We collected most of the toys from the tenants of our building, our friends and even received donations from Saudi Arabia,” she added. “I hope our contribution will keep these bundles of joys delighted.”

So far, more than 12,500 toys out of the target of 20,000 have been collected.

GDN readers and visitors to GDNonline.com are invited to help bring more smiles and receive a cheerful welcome from security officers Anthony and Ibrahim at the GDN’s East Riffa base or drop off your donated gifts to their colleagues at the GDN’s commercial head office in Hoora.

If your company or institution wants to help too, contact the newsdesk on 17620222.

