SCATTERED showers throughout the day across Bahrain yesterday caused traffic jams, as temperatures further dipped, hovering between 23C and 27C.

Thunder and strong gusts of wind accompanied the rain, and the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry (MTT) issued a warning cautioning residents and citizens against sea activities.

The Traffic Directorate at the Interior Ministry reminded drivers to be cautious while driving, staying in the correct lane, sticking to the speed limits and maintaining a safe distance between vehicles.

According to the MTT weather forecast, medium rain and winds of up to 12 knots are expected today, with temperatures between 20C and 27C.