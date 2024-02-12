Bahrain witnessed heavy rain in some parts of the country yesterday.

Advisories were issued to motorists and seafarers to adhere to safety rules during the inclement weather condition.

Tankers were deployed in water-congested areas as the four municipalities kept the heavy vehicles on standby throughout the day.

Scattered rain is also expected today, according to the Meteorological Directorate.

“Cloudy with rain may become thundery at times,” said a forecast adding that gusts may reach 35 knots during the day with minimum temperature of 16C.

Emergency numbers to report water-logging are 17545544 and 80008188 and report power cuts and related issues on 17515555.