Meteorologist Issa Ramadan forecasts light southeasterly winds will prevail on Monday, moderating and becoming more active at night, with the likelihood of increased rain on Tuesday, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms at times, reports Al-Qabas daily. Weather conditions are expected to stabilize by Wednesday, accompanied by a rise in maximum temperatures, possibly reaching near 40 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

This increase in temperature is attributed to the influence of “Suhaili” winds, which are southwesterly winds originating from the desert. Ramadan advises caution for beach and garden enthusiasts due to the sudden rise in waves during the “Sarayat” period. “Sarayat” is a weather phenomenon that typically occurs over Kuwait and the region from mid-April, sometimes extending beyond mid-May. During this period, cumulus thunderclouds are abundant, forming locally in the transitional phase between spring and summer. These clouds form when cold upper atmospheric layers interact with warm and humid surface layers, creating ideal conditions for the development of “climate” clouds.

