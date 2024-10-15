Muscat: As the impact of Sayyal, a tropical depression, continues, the Environment Authority has issued an alert referring to reports issued by the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards.

The Environment Authority has called on all private establishments, ports dealing with hazardous and radioactive materials, and companies providing oil pollution control services and others in the governorates expected to be affected by the weather conditions to take the necessary measures in anticipation of any emergency.

“We would also like to point out the necessity of immediate communication on the environmental emergency line 24693666 in the event of any environmental incidents during the weather conditions,” stated the authority.

The Environment Agency has called on everyone to take precautions and follow all weather bulletins and warnings issued by the National Center for Early Warning of Multiple Hazards.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee for Emergency Management in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate held a meeting to follow up on the developments of the expected weather conditions.

At 10 am, Tuesday, the Oman Met Office said that the radar and satellite outputs showed the continued flow of rain clouds and rainfall of varying intensity over parts of the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Muscat, and parts of North Al Sharqiyah.

The National Emergency Management Center has issued the list of designated shelters in governorates expected to be affected by the tropical condition.

"Go immediately if you feel in danger or receive instructions from the competent authorities to evacuate the place,” they said.

South Sharqiya has seen its wadis overflow, and all caution has to be practiced on where the vehicles are parked.

In Muscat governorate, Quriyat, Al Amerat, Mabela, and Bar Al Jizza all received downpours on Tuesday morning. In Quriyat, low and stratus clouds covered the sky as they gradually moved westward.

According to the general weather forecast issued by the Oman Met Office, partly cloudy skies are expected over the governorates of South Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta, and Dhofar, with varied intensity rainfall occasionally thundershowers. Advection of rainy clouds is expected over the governorates of North Al Sharqiya, Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, and Al Buraimi with isolated rain, occasionally thundershowers.

