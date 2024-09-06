Raimondi Cranes, the Italian manufacturer of tower cranes, has marked the sale of 70 machines in Saudi Arabia.

Deployed across different provinces, from the Northern to the Southern regions, the cranes are at work in a variety of jobsites. The machines are supporting projects in a multitude of sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, residential, education, and critical infrastructure development.

“The tower crane sector is experiencing a surge of demand in Saudi, fuelled by the economic diversification efforts outlined in Vision 2030. The kingdom, positioned as a hub for construction innovation and growth, is a valuable market with advanced planning,” said Wael Hasan, General Manager, Raimondi Middle East.

Positive outlook

“This newest milestone is a great moment for us. We’re looking at the next several years in Saudi as very favourable for the heavy machinery segment,” Hasan said.

Raimondi's portfolio in Saudi Arabia includes a range of models designed to cater to various client needs and project requirements.

“Among the most popular models, the Raimondi MRT159 and MRT294 present excellent lifting capacities, versatility, and ease of installation,” added Hasan. He noted that the company’s current product portfolio includes both luffing jib and flat-top tower cranes with maximum lifting capacities ranging between 4t to 20t.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we are committed to further strengthening our presence in the kingdom; by continuing to innovate and provide unparalleled service to our clients,” stated Luigi Maggioni, Group CEO, Raimondi Cranes.

