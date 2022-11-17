According to informed sources in the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART), the procurement committee in the Ministry of Public Works agreed to proceed with the procedures for submitting a project for detailed study and design work and preparing the railway tender documents (first phase) at a value of one million dinars, reports Al-Rai daily.

They explained that the Ministry of Finance had previously given the green signal to PART to start the study, preliminary design and preparation of railway tender documents (first phase) within the limits of the estimates included in PART’s draft budget for the 2022/2023 fiscal year. The Ministry of Finance stipulated, with its approval, that the awarding and contracting procedures should not take place before the issuance of a law tying the authority’s budget for the said fiscal year.

