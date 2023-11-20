Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs He Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani attended the meeting.

