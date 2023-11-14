Doha, Qatar: The Work Permits Department at the Ministry of Labour received over 25,000 requests for new recruitment, general and private work permits, and job modifications during the past October.

The October statistical bulletin showed that the Work Permits Department received about 25,387 applications, including 5,003 applications for new recruitment, 15,409 applications for general work permits (extension of the Identification number), and 1,023 applications for private work permits (sponsorship of their relatives / Gulf citizens / investor / beneficiary of property).

Meanwhile, the total number of requests to modify the profession reached 3,952 requests.

Regarding inspection visits to labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin showed that the Ministry carried out about 312 inspection visits to recruitment offices, 281 of which ended without recording observations, and 29 warnings were issued to remove a violation, ban one office, one record and one report.

During last October, the Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent of establishments' compliance with the laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the labour market in the country, with a total number of inspection visits of 5,275 visits in various areas, which resulted in issuing a warning to 1,008 companies to remove the violation, while 607 reports of violations recorded against companies.

Regarding labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Labour Disputes Department received about 3,664 complaints from the facility's workers against the establishment, of which 585 complaints were settled, and 262 complaints were referred to labour dispute resolution committees. The Labour Disputes Department also received 113 reports from the public, all of which were settled.

According to the monthly statistical bulletin regarding labour dispute settlement committees, the number of cases referred to the dispute settlement committees during the past month stood at 262 cases, and the total number of decisions issued by the labour dispute settlement committees reached 507 decisions.

Regarding employment contracts, the statistical bulletin showed that the Labour Relations Department received about 74,961 applications to authenticate employment contracts, all of which were approved, while the number of approved secondments of worker applications amounted to 2,677 applications.

