HE the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel al-Nabit met in Washington Wednesday with Chief of Staff of the US Air Force General Charles Brown.

The meeting dealt with issues of joint interest, bilateral co-operation between the two sides and means to enhance them.

