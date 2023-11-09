Qatari ride-hailing app badrgo launched

A new locally developed ride-hailing application badrgo, which focuses on 'safe, convenient, and cost-effective transportation' has been launched in Qatar.

Created by Qatari company badr Technology, the badrgo app went live on Google Play and Apple Store on November 2, a statement said Wednesday. The app can be downloaded at https://onelink.to/badrgo

The company’s chief technical officer, Mohamed El Idi, said: “It's important to highlight that badrgo is licensed and registered with the Ministry of Transport to ensure our customer's trust.

"While the rates start at QR 7, badrgo will also be unique in that it will maintain consistent pricing unaffected by traffic, or surges in demand,” he said.

As part of its launch, badrgo announced “Ride and Win” campaign for passengers, offering a range of prizes from shopping vouchers to the grand prize of a brand-new 2024 model Kia Seltos.

There will be 10 e-draws and in every draw badrgo will select 15 winners and announce them on its social media channels. The campaign is running until Feburary 12, 2024. More information is available on www.badrgo.com

Passengers will be able to block-book the badrgo service in advance - by the hour, or monthly deals via booking for the whole month to get special deals with the drivers – to cover regular trips such as school, university or work. They will also be able to fully customise their ride experience by adding or dropping stops as they go.

El Idi, said: “Our development team consists of the best application engineers and developers, and we worked carefully on developing badrgo to meet the local market's evolving needs and international standards. In particular, we focused on designing the application to be user-friendly and fast to provide an exceptional experience for our customers and drivers.

"All drivers are registered as per the rules and regulations in Qatar. We have built a dedicated support system for drivers and in return for their trust in us - a new and innovative Qatari brand - badrgo will offer them prizes and rewards."

“After we successfully establish badrgo in Qatar, we aspire in the next few months to expand the badrgo experience all over the Middle East and Asia,” El Idi added.

