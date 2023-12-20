Doha, Qatar: As part of his regional visit, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is currently in Qatar meeting with the country's officials to discuss the continued US-Qatar partnership on peace and security issues.



The US Secretary of Defense published a photo on the X platform earlier this evening as he arrived in Doha, stating: "Wheels down in Qatar. In Doha, I look forward to productive conversations that build on the strong US-Qatar defense partnership to include Qatar’s hosting of US forces at Al Udeid Air Base."

Austin added that "Qatar’s generosity allows us to strengthen the bilateral defense relationship and also promote regional security and integration."

During a meeting with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the US Secretary of Defense emphasized the importance of the US-Qatar defense relationship in addressing shared security challenges.

He also personally thanked the Prime Minister for Qatar’s generous hosting of US troops and the expansion of the bilateral defense relationship, which is "based on mutual respect and trust."

Meanwhile, Austin also praised Qatar for playing a key role as a mediator to secure release of hostages, as reported today by Al Jazeera. “In times of crisis, Qatar answers our call. Together with Egypt, Qatar’s efforts have helped to secure the release of many hostages held by Hamas.”

“Qatar and the United States will formally take steps forward to expand and reinforce our bilateral defense relationship,” he added.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).