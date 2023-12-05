Qatar, Turkiye to strengthen ties

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-chaired the meeting of the 9th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee at Lusail Palace Monday.

At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the President of Turkiye, and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in Qatar and for the strategic relations between the two countries to further grow and develop in various fields to meet the aspirations of the two fraternal peoples.

His Highness the Amir praised the level of the Qatari-Turkish co-operation in vital fields, particularly in the investment sectors, trade exchange, tourism, and culture.

In turn, the Turkish president thanked His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward for the discussions with him to contribute to strengthening and developing strategic co-operation between Qatar and Turkiye. Erdogan hoped that the discussions would push the strategic relations between the two countries to broader horizons.

During the session, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing key regional and international issues and developments, especially the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohamed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al- Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh al-Marri, HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai, HE Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Turkish side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party Omer Celik, and a number of ministers and senior officials.

Prior to the meeting, His Highness the Amir and the president held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged opinions and viewpoints on a number of issues of common concern.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the president and the accompanying delegation.

President Erdogan was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Lusail Palace.

