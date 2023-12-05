Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar, Turkiye to streng...
DIPLOMACY

Qatar, Turkiye to strengthen ties

At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the President of Turkiye, and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in Qatar and for the strategic relations between the two countries

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
December 5, 2023
QATARTURKEYDIPLOMACY
PHOTO
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-chaired the meeting of the 9th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee at Lusail Palace Monday.
At the outset of the meeting, His Highness the Amir welcomed the President of Turkiye, and the accompanying delegation, wishing them a pleasant stay in Qatar and for the strategic relations between the two countries to further grow and develop in various fields to meet the aspirations of the two fraternal peoples.
His Highness the Amir praised the level of the Qatari-Turkish co-operation in vital fields, particularly in the investment sectors, trade exchange, tourism, and culture.
In turn, the Turkish president thanked His Highness the Amir for the warm reception and generous hospitality, looking forward for the discussions with him to contribute to strengthening and developing strategic co-operation between Qatar and Turkiye. Erdogan hoped that the discussions would push the strategic relations between the two countries to broader horizons.
During the session, bilateral relations and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields were discussed, in addition to discussing key regional and international issues and developments, especially the latest developments in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.
The session was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Head of the State Security Abdullah bin Mohamed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al- Kuwari, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani, HE Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Saeed bin Samikh al-Marri, HE Minister of Communications and Information Technology Mohamed bin Ali al-Mannai, HE Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi, and a number of senior officials.
On the Turkish side, it was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek, Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party Omer Celik, and a number of ministers and senior officials.
Prior to the meeting, His Highness the Amir and the president held a bilateral meeting during which they exchanged opinions and viewpoints on a number of issues of common concern.
His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon banquet in honour of the president and the accompanying delegation.
President Erdogan was accorded an official reception ceremony upon his arrival at the Lusail Palace.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

AVIATION

Kuwait's DGCA inks MoUs of cooperation with five countries

Kuwait's DGCA inks MoUs of cooperation with five countries
Kuwait's DGCA inks MoUs of cooperation with five countries
AGRICULTURE

Côte d'Ivoire open to Qatari investments, says its agriculture minister

Côte d'Ivoire open to Qatari investments, says its agriculture minister
Côte d'Ivoire open to Qatari investments, says its agriculture minister
ECONOMY

Qatar's Shura Council discusses draft state budget for '24

Qatar's Shura Council discusses draft state budget for '24
Qatar's Shura Council discusses draft state budget for '24
EQUITIES

Selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange below 10,000 points

Selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange below 10,000 points
Selling pressure drags Qatar Stock Exchange below 10,000 points
INNOVATION

Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar

Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar
Value of innovation in govt work underlined in Qatar
ECONOMY

Qatar hosts informal meeting of WHO Executive Board

Qatar hosts informal meeting of WHO Executive Board
Qatar hosts informal meeting of WHO Executive Board
FINTECH

Qatar Ministry launches app to manage Zakat

Qatar Ministry launches app to manage Zakat
Qatar Ministry launches app to manage Zakat
TRADE

Saudi and Turkish companies sign 8 agreements to strengthen trade and investment relations

Saudi and Turkish companies sign 8 agreements to strengthen trade and investment relations
Saudi and Turkish companies sign 8 agreements to strengthen trade and investment relations
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ, Kazakhstan’s QIC set up Central Asia–focused investment platform

2.

‘We respect the science’: COP28 UAE President Sultan Al Jaber hits back at critics

3.

UAE allocates $2.6bln for clean power projects in Africa

4.

COP28 UAE: DIFC's climate finance platform aims to raise $100bln by 2030

5.

Interview: COP28 can lead to global alignment funding to achieve net zero: Alvarez & Marsal

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Vietnam, Turkey to enhance future cooperation

2

Qatar and Germany: Deep friendship, strategic partnerships serving common interests

3

Qatar, Cyprus: Distinguished ties, promising economic opportunities

4

President of Cyprus arrives in Doha

5

Biden speaks with Qatar, Israel, Egypt leaders about hostages

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

COP 28 DUBAI

VIDEO: World's most important summit opens in Dubai

VIDEO: World's most important summit opens in Dubai
VIDEO: World's most important summit opens in Dubai

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

HYDROGEN

COP28: Price of hydrogen remains a challenge, says UAE Energy Minister

COP28: Price of hydrogen remains a challenge, says UAE Energy Minister
COP28: Price of hydrogen remains a challenge, says UAE Energy Minister
DEBT

Nearly $5trln in debt highly exposed to carbon transition risk – Moody’s

ECONOMY

Business confidence slumps in Egypt's non-oil sector on high inflation and weak demand

INVESTMENT

COP28: Malaysia needs $280bln in investments to reach 2050 climate goals - Bank Negara governor

LATEST NEWS
1

UAE Government launches Green Capabilities Global Alliance for Government

2

UAE President, King of Morocco discuss bilateral relations and regional developments

3

'Legacy from the Land of Zayed' previews integration of climate education within educational systems in Asia

4

Estonia plans to produce electricity from 100% clean sources by 2050: Estonian delegation

5

UAE’s Sustainable Trade Forum engages private-sector to deliver trade-led solutions at COP28

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds