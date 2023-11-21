Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Travel Mart 2023 b...
EVENT

Qatar Travel Mart 2023 begins with participation from over 60 countries

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the three-day QTM 2023 with the theme, ‘Discover Places, People, and Cultures,' offers a collaborative forum

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
November 21, 2023
QATAREVENT
PHOTO
The second edition of Qatar Travel Mart (QTM), featuring over 50 exhibitors and 100 buyers from 60 countries, was inaugurated by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani, at Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre Monday.
Held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the three-day QTM 2023 with the theme, ‘Discover Places, People, and Cultures,' offers a collaborative forum for industry professionals to enhance their knowledge, forge connections, celebrate excellence, and engage with international leaders and decision-makers in the travel and tourism sector.
The opening ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including Qatari Hotels Association and Qatari Businessmen Association chairman HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani and Qatar Tourism chairman Saad bin Ali al-Kharji. The ceremony drew over 100 prominent officials, including ambassadors and delegates from the participating countries.
Speaking about QTM 2023, al-Kharji said: “Qatar continues to offer unparalleled opportunity for exploration by global travellers and we look forward to showcasing the latest advancements made by our tourism industry over the next three days while collaborating with our valued partners to ensure the continued success and growth of our sector."
At the accompanying conference of QTM 2023, al-Kharji delivered a keynote speech centred on the theme of Qatar’s tourism progress at the event. This was followed by keynote speeches from officials such as Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation; Prof Muzaffer Uysal, provost professor, University of Massachusetts; and Tom Jenkins, CEO of the European Tourism Association.
Rawad Sleem, co-founder and general manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences and organisers of QTM 2023, said: “This year's event marks a momentous occasion for QTM with a 50% expansion in scale. From exclusive programmes to a compelling agenda, QTM 2023 promises to ignite growth, celebrate achievements, and navigate the road to a sustainable tourism future post-World Cup."
Following the keynote speeches, there was a panel discussion led by Prof Wolfgang George Arlt, founder, Meaningful Tourism. The focal point was 'The Future of Travel & Tourism: A Growing Positive Curve,' and it featured prominent figures, including Mohamed al-Asmakh, director, Asset Management, Katara Hospitality; Philip Dickinson, Overseeing Leading International Markets and MICE at Qatar Tourism; Tom Jenkins, CEO of the European Tourism Association; Chris Flynn, chairman and founder of the World Tourism Association for Culture & Heritage and Prof Muzaffer Uysal, provost professor, University of Massachusetts.
There were also guest talks on topics such as 'The 'Burgenstock Collection: A Sustainable Collection'; 'Certification: Why This is so Crucial in This International Crisis Period '; 'Chinese Outbound Tourism, Current Status and Predictions for the Future'; and 'Korea Tourism: Riding The Korean Wave.'
The attendees had the opportunity to explore exhibition stands and QTM's Global Village. Hosting 25 embassies, the Global Village is a hub for diverse cultures, connecting different parts of the world under one roof and showcasing heritage, traditions, and philosophies.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses mixed in early trade
EVENT

Major deals signed at CIIE Bahrain pavilion

Major deals signed at CIIE Bahrain pavilion
Major deals signed at CIIE Bahrain pavilion
WEATHER

Rains cause dip in temperature and traffic jams: Bahrain

Rains cause dip in temperature and traffic jams: Bahrain
Rains cause dip in temperature and traffic jams: Bahrain
DEFENSE

Proposal to use drones in firefighting operations: Bahrain

Proposal to use drones in firefighting operations: Bahrain
Proposal to use drones in firefighting operations: Bahrain
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain Islamic Bank in ‘Forever Green’ initiative

Bahrain Islamic Bank in ‘Forever Green’ initiative
Bahrain Islamic Bank in ‘Forever Green’ initiative
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Mumtalakat chief takes stock of National Bank of Bahrain’s growth strategy

Mumtalakat chief takes stock of National Bank of Bahrain’s growth strategy
Mumtalakat chief takes stock of National Bank of Bahrain’s growth strategy
WEATHER

Joint efforts ‘vital to tackle flooding’: Bahrain

Joint efforts ‘vital to tackle flooding’: Bahrain
Joint efforts ‘vital to tackle flooding’: Bahrain
EQUITIES

Foreign funds turn bearish as Qatar Stock Exchange key index falls 60 points

Foreign funds turn bearish as Qatar Stock Exchange key index falls 60 points
Foreign funds turn bearish as Qatar Stock Exchange key index falls 60 points
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Dubai Airports CEO wants to eliminate check-ins, long walks to terminals as he plans for mega new airport

2.

Dubai’s Shuaa Capital to appoint former Credit Suisse banker as CEO

3.

Abu Dhabi-based Fertiglobe ships first load of renewable ammonia

4.

Steep drop in blue-collar workforce from Kerala to GCC over last decade: report

5.

UAE utility company Utico partners with Yellow Door Energy to build solar plant in Umm Al Quwain

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Science research, innovation week gets underway: Qatar

2

Expo 2023 Doha attracts over 650,000 visitors: Official

3

Qatar Airways to exhibit latest generation aircraft at Dubai Airshow from Nov 13

4

Qatar Tourism reveals diverse jury for Qatar Tourism Awards

5

Construction, interior design industries converge at Big 5 & Index Qatar trade fairs

LEADERSHIP TALKS

AIRLINES

Sheikh Ahmed says Emirates has seen impact of Israel-Gaza war, maintains strong outlook

Sheikh Ahmed says Emirates has seen impact of Israel-Gaza war, maintains strong outlook
Sheikh Ahmed says Emirates has seen impact of Israel-Gaza war, maintains strong outlook

LATEST VIDEO

IPO

Dubai Taxi Company to offer 24.99% stake in IPO

Dubai Taxi Company to offer 24.99% stake in IPO
Dubai Taxi Company to offer 24.99% stake in IPO

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

High inflation, interest rates pose risks for UAE developers in long run: Moody’s

High inflation, interest rates pose risks for UAE developers in long run: Moody’s
High inflation, interest rates pose risks for UAE developers in long run: Moody’s
MEDIA

Dubai’s OSN to merge OSN+ with streaming app Anghami

EQUITIES

Dubai Taxi Company sets offer price at $0.49-0.50/share

REAL ESTATE

Abu Dhabi unveils $299mln housing project for Emiratis

LATEST NEWS
1

Pakistan appoint Gul, Ajmal as bowling coaches

2

India's anti-terror agency files case against Sikh separatist for Air India threat

3

Sustainable Aviation Fuel production to triple by 2023: IATA official

4

ESG Hospitality, Hilton to develop ‘Mallside Residence and Hotel’ at Dubai Hills Estate

5

Philippine, U.S. patrol to take place off northernmost island - official

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds