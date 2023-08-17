The second edition of the Arab Youth Talks to Build Awareness Forum will begin in Cairo on Monday, with the participation of the State of Qatar. The forum is organized by the Arab Youth Council for Integrated Development under the slogan 'Youth and enhancing Arab economic integration'.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Arab Youth Council for Integrated Development Dr Moshira Abu Ghali said that the forum is being held with the participation of 100 personalities from Arab associations for entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity, training and invention centres, educational institutions, artificial intelligence centres, sports and youth centres and federations, universities, trade and industry chambers, and Arab youth councils from various Arab countries, including the State of Qatar.

She added that the forum would discuss ways to achieve Arab integration in innovative methodologies and methods in scientific research and innovations that support youth participation and express their knowledge, economic and technological capabilities, in addition to strengthening the role of youth in drawing up development action plans to implement the green economy and localize technology and artificial intelligence, along with the role of the Arab League in developing an integrated system between government institutions and civil society organizations to achieve economic integration.

The forum coincides with the Arab Youth Council for Integrated Development's celebration of the 20th anniversary of its founding.

