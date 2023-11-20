Qatar Sustainability Week holds 470 events

The 8th edition of Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) came to a close following a wide range of activities which aimed to promote, encourage and raise awareness of sustainable living among the community.Organised by Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future (Earthna), a member of Qatar Foundation (QF), in partnership with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, QSW 2023 saw the highest participation rates in the history of the campaign, with over 470 events and initiatives being delivered by members of the public, government and non-government organisations, and businesses.Earthna empowered over 200,000 community members to take action at over 470 events, creating a movement for positive change.Commenting on the Ministry of Sports and Youth’s participation, which included organising over 60 events for this year’s edition of QSW, HE the Minister of Sports and Youth Salah bin Ghanem bin Nasser al-Ali said: “Cross-community collaboration is critical to the success of national campaigns. The government, schools, businesses, and local clubs all have a role to play in promoting sustainable actions that bring wide-ranging benefits to all.“I am proud of the many activities the Ministry of Sports and Youth has organised for QSW, which included public seminars on youth environmental awareness, tree planting activities, cycling tours and arts and crafts workshops. Through these events, we have helped people gain a better understanding of how they can live more sustainable lifestyles and of the positive impact this can have on their well-being.”Reflecting on this year’s QSW, Executive Director of Earthna Dr Gonzalo Castro de la Mata said: “Supporting sustainable development is at the forefront of Qatar’s priorities, and the country has demonstrated time and time again that it is fully committed to taking action to grow in a way the protects society and enhances our environment. However, securing real change is a collective responsibility and this year’s Qatar Sustainability Week has demonstrated that people across the country are equally committed, with record numbers of participants getting involved in more activities than we have seen before. QSW has been a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of sustainable living amongst the local community and drive action at a grass-roots level.”