Doha: QNB Group announced its collaboration with DHL Express, the global leader in the logistics industry, by signing an agreement to utilize Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) to enhance its shipping solutions.

In its press release issued on Monday, the group said that this collaboration underscores QNB's commitment to sustainability and aligns with the Group's strategy to reduce carbon footprints by integrating more environmentally friendly sources into its operations.

Through the GoGreen Plus base contract, QNB pledges that its upcoming shipments will achieve a reduction of CO2 emissions by 50 percent for all express shipments via air transport. This initiative not only supports its sustainability goals but also enables the Bank to offer its clients climate-neutral shipping options that incorporate accurate CO2 emissions calculations.

It added that key benefits of the partnership with DHL also include SGS Certification, to ensure compliance with the highest standards of sustainability, Eco-Friendly Transportation, a provision of an electric car exclusively for bank during service provision, in addition to recycled materials through the utilization of envelopes and parcels made entirely from recycled supplies.

Commenting on the partnership, Senior Executive Vice President - QNB Group Projects and General Services Division Yousef Ali Al Darwish said, "We are excited to be the first company in Qatar to adopt SAF in collaboration with DHL." Adding that this positions the group as a reliable partner to relevant parties such as DHL and other sustainability-focused entities. Al Darwish explained that these practices stem from the group's strategy and plans with regards to logistics, in addition to its dedication to innovative and responsible business practices.

In turn, Country Manager at DHL Express Qatar Ahmed Elfangary said, "At DHL, we are committed to leading the way in sustainable logistics and environmental responsibility within our ESG framework. And now we are empowering our customers to inset carbon emissions within their supply chain by investing in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), accessible via our GoGreen Plus product." By integrating GoGreen Plus into its operations, QNB is also demonstrating its leadership in promoting eco-friendly practices within the financial sector.