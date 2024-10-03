Doha Festival City (DHFC) has announced its partnership with Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW), organised by Earthna Center for Sustainable Future and running until October 5.



Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, DHFC continues to implement impactful sustainability initiatives, a statement said Wednesday. Since 2022, DHFC has recycled 2,286.29 tonnes of waste and reduced overall mall waste by 16%.



Office recycling efforts have achieved a 38% reduction in plastic bottle consumption and a 59% decrease in plastic bottle box orders. DHFC's Food Digester Machine converts wet waste into greywater for irrigation, while reverse vending machines have recycled 463,273 tonnes of plastic and cardboard.



With 23 EV charging stations facilitating 4,029 sessions by June 2024, and advanced water recycling systems reducing fresh water usage by 35%, these innovations, alongside energy-efficient LED lighting, have led to a 25% drop in energy consumption at DHFC.



Following QSW, DHFC will continue its efforts with a Tarsheed-led activation running from October 24 to November 7, aimed at educating the younger generation on recycling and sustainability.



“Our partnership with Qatar Sustainability Week 2024 is a natural extension of Doha Festival City’s long-standing commitment to sustainability,” said Christopher Barton, director, Asset Management, DHFC.



Shireen Obeidat, head of Partnerships and Outreach at Earthna, said: “Building on the success and momentum from Qatar Sustainability Week 2023, we are poised to continue driving impactful action. This year, we are committed to expanding our efforts, and initiatives like those taking place at Doha Festival City demonstrate that by working together, we can build a better tomorrow."

