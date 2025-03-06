Qatar - The agreement was signed by Abd Almunem al-Sakka, Cluster Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Services, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding and Abdullah Hassan al-Kuwari, Commercial Director, Qatar Primary Materials Company.

Estithmar Holding, through its subsidiary Elegancia Gabro, signed a memorandum of understanding with Qatar Primary Materials Company to enhance cooperation in supplying the raw materials necessary for executing several Estithmar Holding projects within a sustainable framework that upholds the highest quality standards.



The agreement was signed by Abd Almunem al-Sakka, Cluster Chief Executive Officer of Elegancia Services, a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, and Abdullah Hassan al-Kuwari, Commercial Director, Qatar Primary Materials Company.



This MoU represents a significant strategic step towards promoting sustainability in the construction sector, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to balance economic growth with environmental stewardship.



The accord serves as a model for public-private collaboration in supporting infrastructure and sustainable projects that contribute to economic development while bolstering national efforts to reduce environmental impact.



Moreover, the agreement aligns with Qatar’s shift towards a circular economy. Both parties are committed to developing innovative solutions that minimise environmental waste and improve resource efficiency. They are also collaborating on the development of recycled building materials to reduce the environmental impact of material production, limit reliance on traditional raw materials, and lower production costs.



For Estithmar Holding, the MoU reinforces the company’s and its subsidiaries’ commitment to localising the supply chain and relying on local suppliers.



It also ensures a reliable supply of building materials, thereby guaranteeing the high-quality execution of projects through the adoption of modern technologies and recycled materials.



Qatar Primary Materials Company noted the agreement represents a strategic opportunity to expand its business scope and increase its market share through securing strategic partnerships.



It also supports the sustainability of the company's cash flows and reinforces its position as a leading provider of primary building materials in Qatar, particularly in light of the growing demand for sustainable materials and innovative solutions, the company said.

