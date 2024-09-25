The Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (GORD) and Naufar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing sustainability, energy efficiency, water management, and carbon reduction.

The MoU was signed during the third edition of the Sustainable Buildings and RetrofitTech Summit Qatar, where GORD participated as the Official Sustainability Partner.

The MoU, signed by GORD’s Founding Chairman Dr Yousef Alhorr and Naufar’s Chief Operation Officer (COO) Saleh Al-Mohannadi, establishes a framework for both organisations to collaborate on projects promoting environmental sustainability. The collaboration will focus on enhancing sustainable practices and operational efficiency across Naufar’s projects.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr Alhorr said, “Through our collaboration with Naufar, we will implement forward-looking green solutions to reduce Naufar’s environmental footprint, enhance operational efficiency, and create healthier spaces for occupants. But more importantly, we will drive substantial progress in carbon reduction, ultimately contributing to a more sustainable built environment in Qatar and beyond.”

Al-Mohannadi stated: “This partnership with GORD is a strategic step toward enhancing the sustainability of our operations. By integrating environmentally conscious solutions, we aim to improve the efficiency of our facilities and reduce our carbon footprint while maintaining the highest standards of patient care. We are confident that GORD’s support will set a benchmark for sustainability in similar projects.”

As part of this agreement, GORD will assist Naufar in navigating the process to secure green building certifications, striving for the highest ratings possible. This support extends to enhancing accountability for the services delivered by Naufar’s contractors and technical service providers, ensuring that all aspects of project execution meet stringent sustainability standards.

Naufar will incorporate GORD’s services for Measurement and Verification (M&V) of retrofit projects establishing benchmarks for energy and water consumption in existing buildings under its management. The two organisations will collaboratively define strategies for auditing these buildings, focusing on energy and water efficiency.

GORD’s role as a super ESCO will facilitate Naufar in managing ESCO companies and their retrofit projects, aligning with Naufar’s specific requirements, including M&V of energy performance contracts executed by these companies. Additionally, GORD will support the development of a customized Green IT strategy for Naufar, aimed at reducing electronic waste, optimizing data center operations, and minimizing the carbon footprint of IT infrastructure, ultimately aiding in the attainment of Green IT certifications.

The collaboration will also encompass comprehensive sustainability consulting services from GORD, covering strategy development, implementation and ongoing support.

Apart from the MoU, GORD made significant contribution at the Sustainable Buildings and RetrofitTech Summit Qatar, which focused on critical topics such as green construction materials, energy efficiency, and sustainable design, attracting senior officials and professionals from various sectors including energy, construction and sustainability.

During the two-day event, senior representatives and experts from GORD delivered insightful presentations on critical topics such as the decarbonisation of the building sector, outlining innovative approaches and tools for effective implementation. They also presented on promoting air quality and environmental health, emphasizing strategies for creating resilient and sustainable buildings.

Members of GORD actively participated in an engaging panel discussion on implementing the latest technology to transition to a clean energy future by applying the principles of circular economy. Another panel discussion joined by GORD focused on lighting solutions that promote circular economy.

Through these presentations and panel discussions, GORD members engaged attendees in exploring opportunities to optimise their facilities through climate-smart retrofit measures. Their involvement not only enriched the dialogue but also inspired participants to adopt innovative strategies for enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability in their projects. As part of the exhibition organised at the event, GORD showcased its low-carbon solutions, including Synergia7n1’s ultra-efficient hybrid cooling system, web-based simulation tools of Energia and Arcadia Suites, and testing solutions for indoor air quality.

