DOHA: In the framework of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Municipality and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Ambassadors, as part of the “Green Engineer” program, the Public Cleanliness Department - represented by the Awareness and Education Section - organized a field tour to the Customer Service Department and the Unified Call Center.

The tour was attended by Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality Eng. Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, and Muqbil Madhour Al Shammari, Director of the Public Cleanliness Department.

The tour aimed to review the work mechanism within the center, including receiving reports and dealing with the public, in addition to showcasing the efforts made to improve the quality of municipal services.

The Awareness and Education Section also presented a visual presentation on the Ministry’s strategy in the field of public cleanliness, the ‘Waste Sorting from the Source’ program, and Artificial Intelligence initiatives, including the Smart Bins project implemented in Al Wakra City.

Al Karani praised the vital role played by the Public Cleanliness Department in maintaining the cleanliness of cities and enhancing the quality of life. He affirmed the Ministry’s full support for initiatives that contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030. He also commended the efforts of the SDG Ambassadors and their innovative ideas, which reflect an advanced environmental awareness among Qatari youth.

Al Shammari expressed his appreciation for the Green Engineer program and its objectives, pointing out the importance of involving young competencies in developing sustainable solutions that enhance community well-being and support the transition towards smart and environmentally friendly cities.

This initiative is part of a series of activities aimed at spreading a culture of sustainability and building a generation of engineers capable of innovation in the fields of engineering and energy, in line with national directions toward sustainable development.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

