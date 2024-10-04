DOHA: Qatar is at the forefront and takes on the leading role in sustainable solutions with innovative projects and infrastructures, an official remarks.

The country’s broad realty enhancements have caused an immense attraction for investors across the globe.

“Qatar is taking on a really good leading role in sustainability thinking,” said Ann Williams (pictured), President of the Swedish Association of Qatar, Government Relations Specialist at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy and Global Green Ambassador for Kingdom Konsult, a consultancy firm that markets sustainability.

She continued, “A classic example of a beautiful sustainable project is Msheireb. We should be proud of Qatar and I think we are at the forefront in many ways, not least in terms of the strong leadership that drive this vision. They are carrying the torch for change and are inspiring us all to follow. I’m doing that I think that we will all thrive together.”

Ann went on to stress the need to “leap on each other’s ideas” by experiencing the best practices from companies that drive sustainable solutions in the country. She said, “It’s okay to copy-paste in this case if you see someone doing something really smart and sustainable”.

“I think that with my strong network, I can make some positive impact towards a greener Qatar. And I do believe that together we can make a difference, and of course, we don’t need to take the big steps at once. We can start with small steps and then they add up to big results,” she added.

Emphasising the country’s state-of-the-art initiatives and transitions in providing sustainable solutions during the past years, she added, “It’s such a huge shift and everything is linked to sustainable thinking and Qatar offers an excellent roadmap towards its national strategic vision 2030.”

