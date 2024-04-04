Social media
Qatar, Spain to bolster ties, hold strategic dialogue


Following the session, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to forge a strategic dialogue between Qatar and Spain

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 4, 2024
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held a talks session in Doha Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Dr Pedro Sanchez.

They discussed the cooperative ties between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to developments in the Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian Territories. The two sides underscored the significance of strengthening the efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and expedite the unhindered flow of humanitarian aid to the strip.

HE Sheikh Mohamed emphasized that Qatar appreciates the supportive positions of Spain for the endeavors aimed at achieving peace, security, and stability in the region.

Following the session, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to forge a strategic dialogue between Qatar and Spain. HE Sheikh Mohamed signed the MoU on the Qatari side, while the Spanish premier signed on the Spanish side.
WEATHER

Relatively hot weather to prevail on Thursday in Qatar: Met department

CONFLICT

Biden and Netanyahu to speak by phone after Israel killed aid workers

ELECTION

Kuwait holds first parliamentary election under new Emir

CONFLICT

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 33,037

GOLD

Gold prices jump further, rising to a new record high in Dubai

HEALTH

Egypt, WHO discuss health services for Palestinians

EQUITIES

US rate concerns weigh on Qatar Stock Exchange

RAMADAN

Qatar Tourism to host concerts, musicals for Eid al-Fitr 2024

